American Airlines Suspends Flight Attendant Training After Several Trainers Test Positive for COVID-19

American Airlines has suspended its flight attendant training to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to American Airlines, several trainers tested positive for the virus.

The Fort Worth-based airline said in addition to normal safety and well-being protocols like temperature checks and face coverings, they have also been doing regular cleaning and social distancing within the classroom.

The airline has also completed several rounds of electrostatic spraying using a hospital-grade disinfectant, American Airlines said.