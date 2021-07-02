DallasNews.com

American Airlines Suing Reservations Company Sabre for New Service That Favors Delta

Sabre was started in 1960 as American’s own reservation system but spun it off as its own company in 2000

By Kyle Arnold

Nicolas Economou | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is suing neighboring reservations technology provider Sabre Holdings over a new technology portal that the carrier says favors competitor Delta Air Lines.

In a lawsuit filed this week in Tarrant County, American claims that a "New Airline Storefront" by Southlake-based reservations firm Sabre hurts American with "inaccurate and misleading" information on the airline's products and that it gives extra incentives to travel agencies to book higher-end tickets on Delta.

Sabre, one of the global leaders in reservations and ticketing technology through its global distribution system, provides fares, schedules and inventory to most of the country's leading airlines, including American, Delta and United. The company even has deals with Southwest to attract business clients, even though the Dallas-based carrier doesn't advertise its fares on third-party sites.

You can read this full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

