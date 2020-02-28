American Airlines Responds to Coronavirus, Issues Waiver for Affected Passengers

American Airlines has issued a travel waiver concerning coronavirus to provide flexibility to customers with travel plans to Italy, China, or South Korea.

According to the airline, change fees for customers traveling to or from certain areas of Italy may be waived if they bought their ticket by Feb. 27 and are scheduled to travel between Feb. 27 and April 3.

Change fees may also be waived for customers traveling to or from South Korea if they booked their tickets before Feb. 24 and are scheduled to travel between Feb. 24 and April 24.

For customers traveling to or from China, change fees may be waived for customers who bought tickets before Jan. 24 and are scheduled to travel between Jan. 24 and April 24.

Additional information can be found on the American Airlines website, including other cities covered by the waiver.

The airline said it is closely monitoring the situation regarding coronavirus and will make additional updates as necessary.