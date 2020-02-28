AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines Responds to Coronavirus, Issues Waiver for Affected Passengers

American Airlines says change fees may be waived for passengers traveling to certain areas of Italy, China, and South Korea

By Hannah Jones

foto-american-airlines-001
File photo

American Airlines has issued a travel waiver concerning coronavirus to provide flexibility to customers with travel plans to Italy, China, or South Korea.

According to the airline, change fees for customers traveling to or from certain areas of Italy may be waived if they bought their ticket by Feb. 27 and are scheduled to travel between Feb. 27 and April 3.

Change fees may also be waived for customers traveling to or from South Korea if they booked their tickets before Feb. 24 and are scheduled to travel between Feb. 24 and April 24.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 2 hours ago

Two Dogs Dumped in Arlington, Rescued by Police

Carrollton 3 hours ago

Carrollton Woman Charged With Injury to a Child: Police

For customers traveling to or from China, change fees may be waived for customers who bought tickets before Jan. 24 and are scheduled to travel between Jan. 24 and April 24.

Additional information can be found on the American Airlines website, including other cities covered by the waiver.

The airline said it is closely monitoring the situation regarding coronavirus and will make additional updates as necessary.

This article tagged under:

AMERICAN AIRLINES
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us