American Airlines Offers At-Home and Onsite COVID-19 Testing for Select Destinations

American Airlines has partnered with LetsGetChecked and CareNow to offer convenient COVID-19 testing for select destinations.

The announcement comes as the airline schedules flights to Hawaii, the Caribbean and other international markets.

There are three testing options available to American Airlines passengers through this new partnership:

At-home test from LetsGetChecked (with a 48-hour turnaround time on average)

In-person testing at select CareNow urgent care locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (DFW) area**

Onsite rapid testing at DFW airport, administered by CareNow**

Passengers may use the onsite rapid testing administered by CareNow if their trip starts in Dallas-Fort Worth. They should be sure to add one extra hour to their normal check-in time for testing, American Airlines said.

If a passenger's trip does not start in DFW or includes a connection, American said it recommends using at-home testing offered by LetsGetChecked.

According to American Airlines, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 on-site will not be allowed to fly and will be responsible for any associated costs. The passenger will be rebooked on a flight at least 14 days after the date of their positive test.

American Airlines said passengers may also use their own local testing provider and should check their destination government's website for specific testing requirements.