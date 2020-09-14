Dallasnews.com

American Airlines Moving to Make DFW Airport Its Gateway to Asia

With flying out of Los Angeles less profitable, the Fort Worth-based carrier is making DFW its trans-Pacific hub

By Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning News

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Move over Los Angeles, DFW International Airport is poised to become the gateway to the Asian Pacific for American Airlines.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is moving much of its Asian traffic from the Southern California international flying hub to DFW, a move that could open more opportunities for North Texas to access business and leisure destinations but disrupt how much of the country gets across the Pacific.

American is making the move after decades of considering LAX its trans-Pacific hub to fly to destinations such as Hong Kong, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul and even Auckland, New Zealand. But the landscape is changing with the growth of traffic across the Pacific.

CLICK HERE To read from from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

