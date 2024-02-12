American Airlines jet overruns runway at DFW Airport Saturday

An American Airlines flight had trouble coming to a stop after touching down at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Saturday night, the FAA confirms.

The Federal Aviation Administration said AA Flight 1632, "experienced a braking malfunction" after landing and ran into the Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS) at the end of the runway.

According to the FAA, EMAS is part of the runway safety area (RSA) at the end of a runway. "EMAS uses crushable material placed at the end of a runway to help stop an aircraft that overruns the runway. The tires of the aircraft sink into the lightweight material and the aircraft is decelerated as it rolls through the material."

The passengers and crew were deplaned and bussed to the terminal about 90 minutes after touching down. No injuries were reported.

According to our partners at The Dallas Morning News, there were 99 passengers and six crew on board the flight from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

AA identified the aircraft as a Boeing 737-800.

The FAA is investigating.