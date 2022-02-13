AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines Flight Diverted for Unruly Passenger

American Airlines says a flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. was diverted because of an unruly passenger.

Mouaz Moustafa was a passenger on AA 1775 when he says there was a "near disaster" because a passenger "attempted to open the plane door mid-flight."

Moustafa shot cellphone video aboard the plane and said other passengers helped flight attendants who had to use force to subdue the individual.

The plane diverted to Kansas City International Airport.

"The flight landed safely at MCI at 2:28 p.m. local time, and law enforcement was requested to meet the flight on arrival," American Airlines said in a statement Sunday. "We're grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism."

This article tagged under:

AMERICAN AIRLINESunruly passenger
