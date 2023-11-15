AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines flight attendants plan to picket in North Texas

By Brian Curtis

NBCUniversal, Inc.

American Airlines flight attendants plan to picket at locations across the United States on Thursday. 

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, they will gather outside the company’s headquarters in Fort Worth. 

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants is demanding a new contract with the carrier after nearly five years of negotiations. 

American Airlines responded to NBC 5 with the following statement:

“We continue to meet regularly with the APFA and remain focused on the shared goal of reaching a deal our flight attendants have earned.”      

