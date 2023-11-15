American Airlines flight attendants plan to picket in North Texas

American Airlines flight attendants plan to picket at locations across the United States on Thursday.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, they will gather outside the company’s headquarters in Fort Worth.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants is demanding a new contract with the carrier after nearly five years of negotiations.

American Airlines responded to NBC 5 with the following statement:

“We continue to meet regularly with the APFA and remain focused on the shared goal of reaching a deal our flight attendants have earned.”