American Airlines Extends Suspension of Flights to China from DFW and LAX

American Airlines is extending the suspension of flights from DFW and LAX to China until late April due to a reduction in demand

American Airlines is extending the suspension of flights to mainland China and Hong Kong from Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles airports.

Flights between DFW/LAX airports and China are suspended through April 24.

Flights between DFW and Hong Kong are suspended through April 23, and flights between LAX and Hong Kong are suspended through April 24.

According to American Airlines, the suspension has been extended due to a reduction in demand for flights to and from China.

American Airlines will run a formal schedule change on Sunday, and the airline says it will contact affected customers directly to accommodate their needs.

American serves Shanghai Pudong Airport, Beijing Capital International Airport, and Hong Kong International Airport from DFW and LAX. The airline said that on average, there is one flight per day from both DFW and LAX to each of the three airports in China.

