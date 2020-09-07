AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines Creates Black Lives Matter Uniform Pin for Employees

The airline said it is working with its Black Professional Network to design a Black Lives Matter pin that may be worn with the uniform

NBC 5 News

American Airlines has announced the creation of a new uniform pin celebrating diversity and honoring the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to American, the airline stands against racism and discrimination of any kind, and believes that Black Lives Matter.

The Fort Worth-based airline said the creation of the Black Lives Matter pin was made possible through a partnership with American's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Through this partnership, the airline is examining corporate values, evolving policies, and improving access and opportunities for all, American said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 4

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Fort Worth Hospital Sees Record Number of Newborns Delivered in 1 Month

According to American, team members can wear up to three pins on their uniform. They can choose from company-issued award or anniversary pins, a union pin, and one company-sponsored pin. Company-sponsored pins include an Employee Business Resource Groups pin, a flag pin, a UNICEF pin, or the Wings Foundation pin. 

The airline said it is working with its Black Professional Network to design a Black Lives Matter pin that may be worn with the uniform.

Other Employee Business Resource Groups, including Christian, Veteran, and LGBTQ groups, have developed their own pin that can be worn as part of the uniform, American said.

According to American Airlines, the pin is currently being designed. 

The airline said it is showing support for Black colleagues who have experienced discrimination and injustice, not any particular organization.

This article tagged under:

AMERICAN AIRLINESFort WorthBlack Lives Matter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us