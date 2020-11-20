American Airlines Center Receives Accreditation From Global Biorisk Advisory Council

The American Airlines Center has achieved GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, a Division of ISSA.

The home to the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and the NHL's Dallas Stars was recognized for its achievement of the cleaning industry's only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation for facilities.

Accreditation ensures that a facility follows a strict cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention program, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council said.

The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Kansas City Convention Center, and numerous hotels worldwide also received the accreditation.

"Cleaning and disinfecting require the right approach to adequately remove soils and prevent the spread of harmful pathogens," GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger said. "The GBAC STAR accreditation program teaches organizations how best to manage cleaning and disinfection in their facilities and offers guidance on important infection prevention strategies like wearing masks, conducting temperature checks, sanitizing hands, and more."

According to the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, the GBAC STAR accreditation program helps facilities prepare for, respond to, and recover from biological threats and biohazard situations.

The program was expedited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 3,500 facilities have committed to the program.

More than 500 facilities around the world have been accredited to date and new organizations are registering daily, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council said.

The GBAC STAR Facility Directory keeps track of all completed or in-progress accreditations to help consumers find facilities that are committed to a higher standard of cleanliness.