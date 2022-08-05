American Airlines Cancels More Than 150 Flights Friday

American Airlines canceled 170 flights across the country Friday morning and delayed 73 others according to the flight tracking app Flight Aware.

The Fort Worth-based airline canceled 33 flights and delayed 29 at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Passengers complained about cancellations and delays on social media. American Airlines replied to one passenger who wanted to know why he was missing a family wedding.

"We're currently managing weather delays and cancellations which have also affected other carriers," the airline tweeted.

"Cancelations are never part of the plan," AA added.

We have reached out to American Airlines to find out more about the flight issues.