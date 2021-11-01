American Airlines Cancellations and Delays Continue Into Monday After Weekend Chaos

American Airlines again reported hundreds of cancellations and delays Monday morning following disruptions that upended weekend travel plans for thousands of passengers.

According to airline tracking service FlightAware, American Airlines was experiencing 263 cancellations worldwide as of 7 a.m. Of those, 75 cancellations were at the Fort Worth carrier's largest hub, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

FlightAware also showed 114 delays worldwide Monday morning, with 39 reported at DFW Airport.

The continued disruptions come after American Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights in the past three days as it struggled with staffing shortages.

A spokeswoman for American said the airline expects considerable improvement starting Monday, although there will be “some residual impact from the weekend.”

American’s troubles began Thursday and Friday, when high winds at times shut down its busiest hub, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and prevented the airline from using all runways there. That made it difficult for American to get crews in position for upcoming flights, and caused disruptions. The number of canceled and delayed flights grew larger in number and geographic sweep throughout the weekend.

“To make sure we are taking care of our customers and providing scheduling certainty for our crews, we have adjusted our operation for the last few days this month by proactively canceling some flights,” David Seymour, the airline’s chief operating officer, said in a note to employees on Saturday.

About two-thirds of Sunday’s cancellations were due to a lack of flight attendants in the right places, with almost all the remaining cancellations due to a shortage of pilots, according to internal figures seen by The Associated Press.

The situation appeared similar to disruptions at Southwest Airlines in early October. However, the Dallas-based airline on Monday also reported 76 cancellations across its network and 39 delays, according to FlightAware.

Earlier in October, Southwest canceled well over 2,000 flights after disruptions started with weather problems in Florida and were compounded by staffing shortages. Southwest’s chief operating officer said the airline was pursuing “a very aggressive hiring plan” but was “still not where we want to be with staffing,” especially pilots.