American Airlines announces partnership with Rangers as official airline

American Airlines announced its new partnership with World Series Champions the Texas Rangers, on Wednesday.
This makes the airline the official airline of the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Dallas Cowboys and now the Texas Rangers.
The new partnership will add an American Airlines branded field-level First Base Lounge at Globe Life Field.
In a press release, the airline said this partnership will offer unique experiences for fans like suite seats and meet-and-greets with popular players.
