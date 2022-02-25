AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines Announces New Onboard Desserts From Black-Owned Small Business

Leah Rubertino

American Airlines is debuting new onboard desserts from a Black-owned small business run by a single mother.

Starting Friday, the Fort Worth-based airline will serve Bundt cakes from Silver Spoons Desserts on domestic flights, the airlines said.

According to American Airlines, Tamara Turner, founder of Silver Spoons Desserts, serves the community by employing and mentoring other single moms.

She founded Silver Spoons in her home in Aurora, Illinois, American said.

American said he recently opened her own 16,000-square-foot facility in Chicago to meet demand from the airline.

According to American, the Bundt cakes will be available in domestic premium cabins on flights between 900 and 1,499 miles.

