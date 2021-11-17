Hunt County

Ambulance Driver Killed in Crash With Trailer-Truck: Texas Highway Patrol

An ambulance driver was killed Wednesday evening in Hunt County after an impact with a rock-hauler truck, according to a Texas Highway Patrol official.

Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a major crash at U.S. 69, north of Greenville around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A rock-hauler trailer-truck was backing up across two lanes of traffic along U.S. 69 when a UT Health East Texas EMS vehicle traveling southbound struck the trailer truck, according to Staff Sergeant Kyle Bradford.

The ambulance driver was killed in the crash, according to Bradford.

The passenger of the ambulance was transported to UT Health of East Texas in stable condition.

The driver of the trailer truck was not injured.

