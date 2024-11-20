Amber Guyger civil trial ends; Closing argument and deliberations expected Wednesday

A Dallas County jury of 12 will soon decide if Amber Guyger should pay a financial price for the 2018 murder of Botham Jean.

The former Dallas police officer convicted of murder is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence.

On Sept. 6, 2018, Guyger arrived at her apartment building near Dallas police headquarters after a long shift and walked into Jean’s apartment, mistaking it for her apartment (located one floor below) and him for a burglar.

Guyger shot her service weapon, fatally injuring the 26-year-old in his own home.

Jean’s parents and sister filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court claiming Guyger’s use of deadly force was excessive, unreasonable, and violated department policy, and that her ‘reckless’ conduct caused Jean extreme suffering.

The city of Dallas had been named in the original lawsuit but has since been dropped from the suit.

While Guyger tearfully testified in her criminal trial, she opted not to appear in her civil trial or have an attorney present.

The lopsided trial ended Tuesday afternoon after two days of testimony, during which Jean’s family attorneys called witnesses and experts to the stand.

In some cases, depositions given previously by responding officers were read in open court.

Jean’s sister and therapists detailed the devastating mental and physical toll Jean’s death has had.

His mother, Allison, has been treated for depression and has often said she feels the loss of Botham “in her womb.”

Jean’s father Bertrum is a “shell” of the man he once was, testified Allissa Findley.

The family’s attorneys called a financial expert to the stand to tell jurors what Jean, an accountant on track to becoming a partner at accounting firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers, could have earned had his life not been taken.

His family is seeking millions of dollars in damages, including any royalties Guyger would receive if she pursued a book or movie deal.

According to their attorney, Daryl Washington, the family is after a larger win on Monday.

“If the jury comes back with a favorable decision, I think it sends a message to other police officers that you need to think a second before you pull the trigger,” said Washington.

The Jean family has turned their grief into acts of charity worldwide in honor of 'Bo,' including launching the Botham Jean Foundation.

Attorney Toby Shook, who represented Guyger in her criminal trial, provided NBC 5 with a statement on Tuesday saying: ‘The Jean family made the decision to not request a bench warrant to bring Amber to court for the civil trial. Amber does not have an attorney representing her because she doesn't have any money to hire a civil lawyer.’

In October, Guyger had her first opportunity to apply for parole but was denied.

Jurors will hear the sole closing argument from the plaintiff’s side Wednesday morning and begin deliberations.