AMBER Alert issued of 12-year-old girl last seen in Waxahachie

A Texas AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen in Waxahachie on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Waxahachie Police Department, Tanya Jackson left her residence on Brenna Road in Waxahachie, TX at approximately 10 a.m. on Feb. 14.

Police said it is unknown what she was last wearing, but she goes by the nickname "Tay Tay."

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Jackson's whereabouts to call the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309-4400.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.