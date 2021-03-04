Amber Alert

Amber Alert Issued in College Station for 3-Year-Old Girl

An Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl from College Station on Thursday afternoon.
NBC 5

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a 3-year-old girl from College Station.

The College Station Police Department is searching for 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police are looking for 30-year-old Maranda Nicole Nichols in connection with the child's abduction.

Nichols was last seen wearing jeans, a green sweater and brown boots. She is driving a white 2006 Toyota Highlander with a Texas license plate number of MWS8187.

According to a College Station Police Department tweet, the woman and child were last seen in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Officials are asking if anyone has information regarding this abduction to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Amber AlertCollege Stationabduction
