Amber Alert issued for three children in Collin County

An Amber Alert has been issued for three missing Collin County children.

Police in Princeton said they were dispatched to a "suspicious circumstance" on Dec. 20 at about 11 a.m. where three juveniles left their home with their biological mother, 37-year-old Nazia Ali.

The children were identified by police as 16-year-old Zainab Ali, 7-year-old Ayesha Ali, and 5-year-old Umar Ali.

The mother, police said, does not have rights to the children due to bond conditions. Police did not reveal any other specifics about Ali's bond conditions or what she's been accused of.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Police said the woman left in a 2017 black Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas license plate NBV-5334.

Anyone with information about the children's or their mother's location is asked to call Sgt. Crawford at 972-736-3901.