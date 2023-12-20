Amber Alert

Amber Alert issued for three children in Collin County

Children were believed to have been taken by their mother who does not have rights to them due to bond conditions.

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

An Amber Alert has been issued for three missing Collin County children.

Police in Princeton said they were dispatched to a "suspicious circumstance" on Dec. 20 at about 11 a.m. where three juveniles left their home with their biological mother, 37-year-old Nazia Ali.

The children were identified by police as 16-year-old Zainab Ali, 7-year-old Ayesha Ali, and 5-year-old Umar Ali.

The mother, police said, does not have rights to the children due to bond conditions. Police did not reveal any other specifics about Ali's bond conditions or what she's been accused of.

Police said the woman left in a 2017 black Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas license plate NBV-5334.

Anyone with information about the children's or their mother's location is asked to call Sgt. Crawford at 972-736-3901.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertCollin CountyPrincetonprinceton police
