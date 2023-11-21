AMBER Alert issued for missing Texas girls, both 6, believed taken by adult family friend

Authorities in Hays County are searching for two young girls who went missing from their home in Kyle, Texas, on Tuesday morning.

Jaylynn Webber-Daniels, 6, and Jordyn Webber-Daniels, 6, are believed to be with 20-year-old Kylei Ashlyn Glasgow, a family friend who told the girls' parents that they were going fishing, according to the Kyle Police Department.

The girls left their home with Glasgow in the Plum Creek neighborhood around 10:30 a.m., and their mother said she has not heard back from them since.

Kyle Police said they were able to obtain surveillance footage from an unknown place that showed Glasglow's vehicle at 12:30 p.m. She is known to drive a gold 2010 Toyota Highlander with a Texas license plate (9DV2390).

ACTIVE STATEWIDE AMBER ALERT for Jordyn Webber-Daniels and Jaylynn Webber-Daniels from Kyle, TX, on 11/21/2023, TX plate 9DV2390 pic.twitter.com/ZEc2sLyVTm — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) November 22, 2023

According to the police department, Glasglow left her cell phone and credit cards at home, making it impossible for her to contact the children's mother.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts, please contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.