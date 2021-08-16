Amber Alert Issued for Missing Teen From North Carolina, Possibly in Dallas

Police in Rosman, North Carolina have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old boy who might be in Dallas.

The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office says Carlos Manuel Chinchilla-Vazquez is a Hispanic male, 15-years-old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, and wearing a white t-shirt.

He is believed to be with a Hispanic male in his 30's.

The suspect is driving a dark grey 2020 or 2021 Nissan Rogue with unknown license plates.

The suspect was last heard from in North Carolina, but their phone has pinged in Dallas.

Law enforcement officials say the teen is in grave or immediate danger and if you have any information about this abduction, to call 911.