Amber Alert Issued for Missing 8-Month-Old Girl in Mesquite

An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening for an 8-month-old girl from Mesquite, authorities say.

Nyla Crockett was last seen about 11:18 p.m. Friday on the 4800 block of North Galloway Avenue in Mesquite, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a tweet.

The suspect, 30-year-old Chernario Crockett, was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans with black or brown boots. Law enforcement officials have not described the woman's relationship with the missing child.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911 or Mesquite police at 972-216-6241.

