AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old North Texas boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy missing out of Rains County.

Deputies with the sheriff's office are searching for Ethan Donnelley. The boy is white with brown hair, and brown eyes, stands about 2 feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds.

Donnelley was last seen with 36-year-old Sylvia Lopez who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has brown hair, and brown eyes and on Thursday was seen on the 700 block of Rains County Road in Point, at about 3 p.m.

She is believed to be driving a blue 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with Texas license plate SBL 1628. That vehicle was recorded by a Flock camera driving in Garland near First Street and Texas 78 at about 11:07 a.m.

Rains County Sheriff, NBC 5 News A vehicle believed to be involved in an AMBER Alert was spotted in Garland Friday morning by a Flock camera.

The sheriff's office did not say if the boy and woman were related.

Deputies said they believe that the child is in grave or immediate danger and asked anyone with information about his location or the abduction to please call 903-473-3181.

