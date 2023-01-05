Amber Alert Issued for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl From Celina

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Celina, Texas, police said.

According to police, Alexis Vidler was last seen in the 2000 block of Tapadero Drive in Celina on Jan. 2, 2023.

Police said Vidler is described as a white female who is 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 138 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

According to police, the suspect, who was last seen in Celina, is driving a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with the Texas license plate number RYT5102.

Police said they believe Vidler to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about Vidler's whereabouts is asked to call the Celina Police Department at 972-382-2121.

