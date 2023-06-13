AMBER Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl in Princeton

An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 14-year-old girl reported missing in the Collin County city of Princeton, police say.

In a news release Tuesday night, Princeton Police said officers responded Tuesday to a missing persons report for 14-year-old Ja'Myra La'Cole Strawder. Police said they were told she left her Princeton home on her own and hasn't been seen since.

"Ja'Myra has been entered into a statewide system under an Amber Alert due to the criteria and nature of this case," the police news release said. "Princeton Police Department is working with multiple agencies to locate this child."

Strawder is described as having black hair and brown eyes, is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt or hoodie with gray sweatpants and black slippers.

She was last seen at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Twin Hills Way in Princeton, The Texas Department of Public Safety said

Lee Carter III, 34, was wanted in connection with the Strawder's disappearance, DPS said.

He is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighs 203 pounds and is 6-feet tall. DPS did not have a description of the clothes he was last seen wearing but noted that he has tattoos.

Carter is believed to be driving a black 2014 Mercedes E35 with Texas license plate RNS-2973.

Texas DPS | NBCDFW.com Lee Carter III, 34, pictured.

No further details were provided. NBC 5 is making calls to Princeton Police for more information.

Princeton Police Ja'Myra La'Cole Strawder, 14, pictured.

Anyone with information that can help police find Strawder is asked to call 911 or police at 972-736-3901.

