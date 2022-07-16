Amber Alert Issued for Missing 12-Year-Old Corinth Girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for Angie Carrasco, a missing 12-year-old girl from Corinth who police believe is in grave or immediate danger.

Corinth Police said Carrasco is believed to have gotten into a newer model silver Chevrolet pickup at about 1:45 a.m. in front of her home on the 2700 block of Cherokee Trail.

The vehicle was last seen traveling east on Cherokee Trail. No license plate or further vehicle description is known about the truck or the driver.

Corinth Police said Carrasco is Hispanic, stands 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black shorts and Croc-style shoes. The color of her shirt is not known.

Anyone with information on Carrasco's location is asked to call the Corinth Police Department at 940-349-1600.