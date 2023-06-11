Amber Alert

Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl last seen in southern Dallas

An Amber Alert is in effect Sunday evening for a 7-year-old girl last seen in southern Dallas.

Lillie May Anderson, 7, was last seen at about noon in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas, police wrote on social media.

Anderson is described as being 4-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple short sleeve shirt, multicolored shorts with flowers and sandals. She has two large side braids that join in the back.

According to police, she was last seen in a gray 4-door crossover SUV with an unknown man who was wearing a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants. Police did not have information about a license plate number, or the make and model of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

Lillie May Anderson, 7

