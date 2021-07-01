Amber Alert Issued for 7-Month-Old Boy, Taken by Mother in Ennis

An Amber Alert has been issued for a seven-month-old boy who was taken from his father's home by his mother around 10:30 Thursday morning.

The infant, Miguel David Lee Ramirez, is a white male who 26-inches long and weighs 25 pounds. He hs light brown hair, blue eyes and was wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.

Police are also looking for Faith Reid, a 20-year-old white female who is five-foot two-inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. Police said Reid is the infant's mother.

Investigators said Reid arrived at a home in the 900 block of North Shawnee Street in Ennis where the infant's father lives around 10:25 Thursday morning.

Reid and an unknown man entered the home without consent and took Ramirez, according to police.

Officers say when the father followed Reid and the unknown man out of the home, a fight broke out and the man pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the infant's father. The unknown man then placed the child into a white Ford F-150 (possibly an extended cab) and the three people drove away.

Investigators believe this child is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911 or the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.