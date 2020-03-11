Amber Alert Issued for 4-Month-Old Girl Missing From River Oaks

An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday morning after River Oaks police were searching for a missing 4-month-old girl, who they believe is in grave or immediate danger.

Police are searching for two women in connection with the abduction of Mia Negrete who is 4 months old, 15 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a sleeveless yellow onesie.

Mia was last seen at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Oxford Street in River Oaks, which is southeast of Lake Worth in Tarrant County.

Police are searching for 19-year-old Summer Brook Davidson and 24-year-old Gemma Krystal Flores who were last seen driving a white four-door Nissan Frontier with unknown Texas license plates.

Davidson is described as 5-foot-4 white woman, weighing about 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing all black clothing and is on crutches with a broken foot with metal pins.

Flores is described as a 5-foot-2 Hispanic woman, weighing about 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the River Oaks Police Department at 817-626-6770.