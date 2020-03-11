Amber Alert Issued for 4-Month-Old Girl Missing From River Oaks

An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday morning after River Oaks police were searching for a missing 4-month-old girl, who they believe is in grave or immediate danger.
Police are searching for two women in connection with the abduction of Mia Negrete who is 4 months old, 15 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a sleeveless yellow onesie.
Mia was last seen at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Oxford Street in River Oaks, which is southeast of Lake Worth in Tarrant County.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Police are searching for 19-year-old Summer Brook Davidson and 24-year-old Gemma Krystal Flores who were last seen driving a white four-door Nissan Frontier with unknown Texas license plates.
Davidson is described as 5-foot-4 white woman, weighing about 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing all black clothing and is on crutches with a broken foot with metal pins.
Flores is described as a 5-foot-2 Hispanic woman, weighing about 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the River Oaks Police Department at 817-626-6770.