Amber Alert Issued for 3-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in San Antonio

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen in San Antonio, police say.

The Amber Alert was issued late Monday night.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Lina Sardar Khil is described as a white female who is 4' tall and weighs 55 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown, straight, shoulder-length hair that was in a ponytail when she was last seen.

She was wearing a black jacket, a red dress and black shoes.

The girl was last seen at 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the 9400 block Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio.

Law enforcement officials believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

