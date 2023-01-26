Amber Alert Issued for 3-Month-Old Boy in Kaufman County

An Amber Alert is in effect for a 3-month-old boy who was taken Wednesday night by his non-custodial mother from a domestic violence shelter in the Kaufman County city of Kemp, law enforcement officials say.

According to Kemp Police, Xyavier Calliste Jr. was taken at about 7 p.m. Wednesday by 23-year-old Abigail Margaret Williams from a shelter used by state organizations to house abused or recovering mothers and their children.

Investigators said they were notified at about 9:23 a.m. Thursday about a possible abduction of a child and an Amber Alert was issued that afternoon.

While the mother is allowed to come and go from the shelter, the child was under the custody of Child Protective Services and was ordered by a Smith County court to stay at the facility. The two had been staying there since Sunday, police said.

The child takes a prescription medication that must be taken with formula, but both were left behind, police said.

Calliste is described as Black with brown eyes and black hair, and he is 23 inches tall and weighs about 8 pounds.

Williams is described as a Black woman with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Texas DPS said she was last seen driving a vehicle with the infant but a description of the car was not immediately available.

Williams faces a charge of interfering with child custody, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kemp Police Department or call the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at 469-376-4598 and ask to speak with a Kemp Police officer.

The disappearance remains under investigation by Kemp Police with assistance from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

Kemp is about 45 miles southeast of Dallas.

