Amber Alert Issued for 3 Children Last Seen in Medina County

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3 children who were last seen in Medina County according to the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for Lucas Wright, Ariana Wright and Jonathan Wright.

Lucas Wright is described as a white male, 9-years-old, 4'05", 70 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing all green outerwear, an LL Bean orange, blue and white undercoat and gray Adidas shoes with red bottoms.

Ariana Wright is described as a white female, 8-years-old, 4'05", 70 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes. She was wearing all green outerwear, an LL Bean purple under-coat with brown boots and a camo leaf top.

Jonathan Wright is described as a white male, 11-years-old,, 4'08", 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing all green outerwear, an LL Bean bright blue under-coat and gray Adidas shoes with red bottoms.

Police are looking for Jonathan Alexander Wright, a white male, 40-years-old, 5'09", 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and possibly wearing a green jacket/hoodie in connection with the children's abduction.

Wright was last heard from at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 near County Road 366 and Farm Road 2676 in Hondo, Texas on foot.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Medina County Sheriff's Office at 830-741-6153.