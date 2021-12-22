Amber Alert

Amber Alert Issued for 3 Children Last Seen in Medina County

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3 children who were last seen in Medina County according to the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for Lucas Wright, Ariana Wright and Jonathan Wright.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Lucas Wright is described as a white male, 9-years-old, 4'05", 70 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing all green outerwear, an LL Bean orange, blue and white undercoat and gray Adidas shoes with red bottoms.

Ariana Wright is described as a white female, 8-years-old, 4'05", 70 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes. She was wearing all green outerwear, an LL Bean purple under-coat with brown boots and a camo leaf top.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

COVID-19 2 hours ago

Convenience a Priority at Dallas Mavericks COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine Center

family reunited 3 hours ago

Surprise Reunion Brings North Texas Family Together for First Christmas in Two Years

Jonathan Wright is described as a white male, 11-years-old,, 4'08", 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing all green outerwear, an LL Bean bright blue under-coat and gray Adidas shoes with red bottoms.

Police are looking for Jonathan Alexander Wright, a white male, 40-years-old, 5'09", 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and possibly wearing a green jacket/hoodie in connection with the children's abduction.

Wright was last heard from at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 near County Road 366 and Farm Road 2676 in Hondo, Texas on foot.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Medina County Sheriff's Office at 830-741-6153.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertMedina County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us