Amber Alert Issued for 2-Year-Old Out of Royse City

Royse City Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old child believed to have been abducted by his father.

Police are looking for 2-year-old Jordan Sangbong, a Black male child from Royse City and his father Daddy Noah Sangbong.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the Royse City Police Department and Child Protective Services were investigating an allegation that the father had physically assaulted another one of his children, a six-year-old boy.

The six-year-old child was taken into protective custody during the investigation. A determination was made by CPS to remove the two-year-old from the home as well.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 10:05 p.m., officers and CPS arrived at the home on Mohan Street in Royse City but the father fled on foot with the child just prior to their arrival.

A search of the area was conducted and the father and the child could not be located. Their whereabouts are still unknown.

No clothing description and no vehicle description are available.

An arrest warrant for Injury to a Child, a third-degree felony has been issued for the father, Daddy Sangbong.

The Royse City Police Department has reason to believe the two-year-old child may be in danger and is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information regarding the location of the child, Jordan Sangbong.

