AMBER Alert issued out of Lewisville for 2 missing children

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An AMBER Alert has been issued out of Lewisville for 2 missing children.

It is believed they were taken by their biological mother, Alaina Rudenko, on Thursday afternoon. Rudenko does not have parental rights to the children, according to officials.

Police are looking for 8-year-old Chantelle Gwivaha and 6-year-old Jason Gwivaha.

If you know anything about these missing children, call 972.219.3657.

