McKinney Police Issue Amber Alert for 2 Girls, Ages 6 and 9

An Amber Alert has been issued by McKinney Police Department for a nine-year-old and a six-year-old girl.

Police are searching for Jessica Burns, 9, described as a white female who is 4'10'' and weighs 90 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, officials said.

Police said Burns was last seen wearing dark-frame glasses, a red long-sleeve shirt with black sleeves, and blue jeans according to the Amber Alert.

They are also looking for Jennifer Burns, 6, described as a white female who is 4 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds, police said. Police said she has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing purple-framed glasses, a light blue shirt with sparkle designs, and blue jeans.

Police say the young girls may be with 60-year-old Jame Burns.

According to police, Burns is described as a white female who is 5'2'' tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has blonde hair, and brown eyes. She may be driving a black car with an unknown make, model, or license plate, officials said.

Texas law enforcement said the kids could be in grave or immediate danger but did not provide any additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to call McKinney Police at 972-547-2700.

