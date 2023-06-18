Amber Alert

Amber Alert issued for 2 children out of Missouri City, Texas

By NBCDFW Staff

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for two children out of Missouri City, Texas, Saturday evening.

Police are looking for 4-year-old Royal Dixon and 6-year-old Kennedy Breelove.

The 4-year-old is described as a Black male, 3 feet 7 inches tall, 45 lbs, brown eyes and last seen wearing a yellow checkered shirt and black cargo pants. He is also said to have three ponytails in his hair.

The 6-year-old is described as a Black female, 3 feet 10 inches tall, 50 lbs, black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a white flower pattern shirt with the word "LOVE" on the front, white sweatpants and no shoes.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Brianna Cannon in connection with the children's abduction.

Missouri City PD

Cannon is described as a Black female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 179 lbs with red hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and red shoes.

Cannon is said to be driving a black unknown year Jeep bearing an unknown license plate.

Cannon was last seen in the 4400 block of Sierra Point Drive in Fresno, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe the children to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.

