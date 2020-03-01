Amber Alert Issued for 2 Children in Backseat of Stolen Vehicle

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children last seen Sunday afternoon in Farmers Branch, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The children were in the backseat of a 2016 GMC Terrain that was stolen from the 4000 block of Sigma Road at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Farmers Branch police said.

Police said the car's owner was checking their mail when someone got in and drove away. It was not clear if the person who stole the Terrain knew there were children in the backseat, police said.

The children in the backseat were 5-year-old Preston Jeremy Scarlett and 4-year-old Princess Janelle Scarlett, police said.

Preston is 4 feet tall and weighs 42 pounds, police said. He has a mohawk hairstyle, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Princess is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds, police said. She has a cornrow hairstyle, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with a pink and green mermaid on it, blue jeans and black and pink Nike shoes.

The Terrain has a Texas license plate with the number HFL1525, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.