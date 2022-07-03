Police have found the 17-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Garland, police said.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers found Yadhira Monserrat Medina safe on Sunday.

Garland Police Department

The incident began when officers responded to the 3200 block of West Buckingham Road to a concern for welfare on Saturday just after 8:30 p.m., police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, when officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who saw Medina being dragged a vehicle against her will.

Police said the witness recognized the suspect as Medina's ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old David Emanuel Maldonado.

Maldonado weighs 5’7” and weighs approximately 160 pounds, police said. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen driving a white Ford or GM pickup truck with an unknown license plate number and tan or silver trimming on the body.

Garland Police Department

According to police, the vehicle then left the area, driven by a third person, traveling westbound on Buckingham Road.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction should call 911 or contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.