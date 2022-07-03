Garland

17-Year-Old Subject of Amber Alert Found Safe, Suspect Still at Large

By Hannah Jones

Getty Images (File)

Police have found the 17-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Garland, police said.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers found Yadhira Monserrat Medina safe on Sunday.

Garland Police Department
Officers are searching for Yadhira Monserrat Medina, a female who is approximately five feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

The incident began when officers responded to the 3200 block of West Buckingham Road to a concern for welfare on Saturday just after 8:30 p.m., police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, when officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who saw Medina being dragged a vehicle against her will.

Police said the witness recognized the suspect as Medina's ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old David Emanuel Maldonado.

Maldonado weighs 5’7” and weighs approximately 160 pounds, police said. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen driving a white Ford or GM pickup truck with an unknown license plate number and tan or silver trimming on the body.

Garland Police Department
Police said the witness recognized the suspect as Medina's ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old David Emanuel Maldonado.

According to police, the vehicle then left the area, driven by a third person, traveling westbound on Buckingham Road. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Haltom City 18 hours ago

Multiple Officers Injured, Two Civilians, Suspect Dead in Haltom City Shooting

abortion 18 hours ago

After Texas Supreme Court Block, Abortion Provider Starts ‘Wind-Down Process'

Anyone with information regarding this abduction should call 911 or contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

This article tagged under:

GarlandAmber AlertGarland police
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us