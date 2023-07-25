Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl last seen in Royse City

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Caylee Sellers, last seen in Royse City.

According to police, Sellers is described as a 16-year-old white female with black hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white Colorado hoodie and black pants.

Police say she's been missing since Saturday night after spending the night at a friend's house.

According to her mom, she was supposed to take an Uber home. Investigators say Caylee was last seen getting into a black car with chrome wheels.

Details about a suspect have not been released, but law enforcement officials believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone who sees Caylee is urged to call 911 immediately or the Royse City Police Department at 972-524-4776.

The AMBER Alert was born in 1996 when local media teamed up with local police to develop an early warning system to find abducted children following the abduction and brutal murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, of Arlington.

