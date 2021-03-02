Amber Alert Issued for 15-Year-Old Girl From Itasca, Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for 15-year-old Lori Johnson.

Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Beard Street in Itasca at 11 p.m. on February 26.

Johnson is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, weighing about 120 pounds. She was last seen in an oversized hoodie or T-shirt and torn/ripped jeans. She also has braces and two lines cut in her left eyebrow.

It's believed Johnson was abducted by 18-year-old Joanna Barrientos.

Barrientos is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, weighing 150 pounds. Investigators say the front, sides and back of her hairline are shavd and she has two lines cut in her left eyebrow.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Itasca Police department at 254-687-2020.