Ellis County

Amber Alert Issued for 14-Year-Old Last Seen Monday Afternoon

Glenn Heights police said the girl's father reported she was taken from the bus stop by her biological mother, who lives in Missouri

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Stevie Johnson, left, on Monday night. They are looking for Shawnice Hickman, right, in connection to the alert.
Texas Department of Public Safety

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl last seen Monday afternoon in the Ellis County city of Glenn Heights.

Stevie Johnson, 14, was last seen in the 800 block of Cascade Drive in Glenn Heights just before 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Glenn Heights police said Johnson's father reported she was taken from the bus stop by her biological mother, who lives in Missouri.

Johnson is 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, authorities said. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force Ones.

Authorities are looking for her biological mother, 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman, in connection to the alert.

Hickman is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, authorities said. She was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger-striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

Hickman is believed to be driving a black 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate CT0D6R, Texas DPS said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.

