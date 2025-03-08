Amber Alert

AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in Richardson

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an AMBER Alert for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Richardson.

According to Carrollton Police, Barbara Weeks who also goes by 'Blake' has been missing since Friday, Feb. 28.

She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. near Old Denton Road between Trinity Mills Road and Frankford Road according to police.

Weeks was seen wearing a black and white striped long-sleeve shirt, black pants and carrying a green backpack. Weeks has red hair.

She is described as having blue eyes, 5'4" in height and 135 lbs in weight.

Carrollton Police are asking if anyone has information on Weeks' whereabouts to contact them at 972-466-3333.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

Eight kinds of alerts can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. Below are links to articles with more information about each type of alert.

