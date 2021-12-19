Amber Alert Issued for 14-Year-Old Girl From Fairview

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Fairview who was last seen on Saturday.

According to Fairview police, Hayley Giandoni was last seen at 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Stonehinge Drive.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

She is described as a 5'4" female who weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings, police said.

According to police, no suspect has been identified at this time.

Police said law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about Giandoni's whereabouts is asked to call the Fairview Police Department at 972-886-4211.