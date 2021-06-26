Amber Alert Issued for 13-Year-Old Girl Out of Brownsville

An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez out of Brownsville.

She is described as Hispanic with brown eyes, brown hair, 5 feet tall, and 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black button-down short-sleeve sweater and black pants.

The suspect is identified as 18-year-old Clayton Phillips with blue eyes, brown hair, 5'7", and 120 pounds. He may be wearing a dark shirt and black jeans.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a brown 2012 Kia Optima with license plate DR6K226.

They were last seen in San Antonio around 5 p.m.

Brownsville Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (956) 548-7014.