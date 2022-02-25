Amber Alert Issued for 11-Month-Old Girl Abducted in North Fort Worth: DPS

An Amber Alert is in effect Friday morning for an 11-month-old girl abducted Thursday night in North Fort Worth, police say.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the Amber Alert at about 2:30 a.m. for 11-month-old Harmony Rodriguez. According to DPS, she was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. in the 135000 block of Little River Road in North Fort Worth.

Rodriguez is described as a Black, 11-month-old girl who weighs 30 pounds, is 26-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie.

Fort Worth police are searching for Lancelot Zaire Dawkins in connection with the abduction, DPS said. He was described as a Black 26-year-old man who is 6-feet 2-inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was believed to be driving a white Jeep Wrangler with black trim and black steps, DPS said. A license plate number was not known at the time the Amber Alert was issued.

DPS said the child is believed to be in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information that can help find her is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

NBC 5 has reached out to Fort Worth police for additional details. This story will be updated when we learn more.