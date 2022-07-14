Amber Alert Issued for 10-Day-Old Baby

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-day-old baby, Ryder Williams, from Coffee, Texas.

According to the Coffee City Police Department, Ryder is described as a white male, 19.6 inches, 6 lbs and 12 ounces, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a sky blue onesie with blue sharks on it.

Coffee Police Department

Police are also looking for 31-year-old Michelle Wolf and 36-year-old Ricky Williams in connection with his abduction.

Wolf is described as a white female, 5'8", 140 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Williams is described as a white male, 5'6", 135 lbs, with blonde, hair and blue eyes.

The suspects were last heard from in Tyler, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction should call the Coffee City Police Department at 903-516-2060.

