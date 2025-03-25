Rowlett

Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old missing from Rowlett

Police say Colton Kahan has autism and other medical conditions

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Rowlett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Colton Kahan, who was reported missing Monday morning.

Kahan was last seen around 7:52 a.m. walking away from the 4700 block of North President George Bush Highway in Rowlett, police said.

According to officials, Kahan has high-functioning autism, disruptive mood disorder, ADHD, and anxiety. His disappearance is considered a serious safety concern.

Kahan is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts, and red Crocs.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Rowlett Police Department at (972) 412-6201. Callers are asked to refer to the department’s Call for Service number.

