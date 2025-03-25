Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old missing from Rowlett

The Rowlett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Colton Kahan, who was reported missing Monday morning.
Kahan was last seen around 7:52 a.m. walking away from the 4700 block of North President George Bush Highway in Rowlett, police said.
According to officials, Kahan has high-functioning autism, disruptive mood disorder, ADHD, and anxiety. His disappearance is considered a serious safety concern.
#Rowlett #Texas #AMBERAlert. For most current information, go to https://t.co/OJoFsmhMfD. pic.twitter.com/pxU4hUaHHh— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) March 25, 2025
Kahan is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts, and red Crocs.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Rowlett Police Department at (972) 412-6201. Callers are asked to refer to the department’s Call for Service number.