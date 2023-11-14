Wilmer

AMBER Alert issed for child abducted in Wilmer

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for a 10-year-old boy who was reportedly abducted in Dallas County.

According to the Wilmer Police Department, Ian Aguilar was last seen wearing unknown clothing at 7:30 a.m. in the 20 block of Oakdale Street.

Police describe Aguilar as a 4-foot-tall Hispanic child with black hair and brown eyes.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Aguilar-Cano was last seen in unknown clothing and driving a Tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with a Texas license plate that says KVZ-1194.

Law enforcement officials believe Ian to be in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information regarding the abduction is urged to call the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.

This article tagged under:

WilmerDallasNorth TexasAmber Alert
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us