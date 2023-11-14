AMBER Alert issed for child abducted in Wilmer

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for a 10-year-old boy who was reportedly abducted in Dallas County.
According to the Wilmer Police Department, Ian Aguilar was last seen wearing unknown clothing at 7:30 a.m. in the 20 block of Oakdale Street.
Police describe Aguilar as a 4-foot-tall Hispanic child with black hair and brown eyes.
Aguilar-Cano was last seen in unknown clothing and driving a Tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with a Texas license plate that says KVZ-1194.
Law enforcement officials believe Ian to be in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information regarding the abduction is urged to call the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.