A missing 2-year-old girl who was reportedly taken when a car was stolen Friday afternoon has been found safe.

Police said at about 3:30 p.m. that 2-year-old Timba Lopez was taken during an auto theft.

Shortly before 4 p.m. police said the car and child had been located and that the little girl was now with a family member.

Police expect to provide more information Friday afternoon.